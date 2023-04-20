Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez, Bebe Rexha and more

Ed Sheeran fans in Dublin, Ireland, were treated to a unique listening experience Thursday. A yellow bench with a QR code was installed in Merrion Square Park, offering music snippets from Ed’s new album, – [Subtract], and voice notes from the singer. – [Subtract] comes out May 5.

That’s a wrap on season 3 of Only Murders in the Building. Selena Gomez commemorated the end of filming by posting a photo of herself with the upcoming season’s guest star, Meryl Streep, and a message of gratitude. “I’m not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been,” she wrote. “It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream. I’ll post more soon. But I’ll I leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love.”



Bebe Rexha and Snoop Dogg got high together and dropped the video for their new song “Satellite” on 4/20, but Bebe says she had some explaining to do after teasing the collab last week on Instagram. “My dad called me and was like, ‘What are you doing? Why are you smoking on the internet? Are you crazy?'” she tells People. “I was like, ‘Dad, it’s Snoop Dogg. If you smoke with anybody, it has to be Snoop Dogg.'”

Before playing stadium shows, the Jonas Brothers decided on a more intimate setting for their fans with their recent Broadway run — and it paid off. According to Billboard Boxscore, Jonas Brothers on Broadway = 5 Albums 5 Nights grossed $1.6 million and sold 7,291 tickets over the five consecutive shows.

Billie Eilish is heading to The Late Late Show with James Corden on April 25.

