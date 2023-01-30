Music notes: Ellie Goulding, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Nick Jonas, Madonna, Shakira and Ava Max

Ellie Goulding revealed she has a new music video out this week. She previewed a clip of her lying in the sand and dancing with a group of people on Instagram. Visiting her YouTube confirms this is the official video for her new song “Like A Saviour.” It drops February 1 at 11 a.m. ET.

Miley Cyrus said she’s “endlessly thankful” her fans made “Flowers” the world’s #1 song for another week. Sharing Instagram photos of her dancing, she wrote, “I love that this record is connecting in such a positive way & it’s a pleasure to continue creating music for you.”

Katy Perry has nothing but love for Orlando Bloom‘s ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. Katy showed off how she spent her Saturday at the G’Day USA Arts Gala and called the model her “sister from another mister.” Katy presented Kerr with the Excellence in the Arts Award at the event.

Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra‘s baby, Malti, made her public debut at the Jonas Brothers‘ Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday. Page Six obtained press photos of the little one. While Kevin Jonas also brought his kids, Joe Jonas didn’t bring his to the ceremony.

Madonna added her sixth and final date to the London portion of her world tour. Madge will play four sold-out October dates at The O2 Arena, and will return for a new pair of shows on December 5 and December 6. Tickets for the final date go on sale Wednesday on her website.

Shakira posted a cryptic message to Instagram after her ex Gerard Piqué went public with girlfriend Clara Chia. Shakira wrote, “Women don’t cry anymore, women dance merengue!”

Ava Max told TikTok followers “Sleepwalker” is her favorite song off her new Diamonds & Dancefloors album.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.