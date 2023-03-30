Music notes: GAYLE, Kelly Clarkson, Lance Bass and more

GAYLE has released the music video for her new song, “everybody hates me.” In the home video-style clip for the pop-punk track, the singer hits back at her haters as she and her friends hang out under a bridge, in the back of a truck and in a grocery store.

And speaking of GAYLE, Kelly Clarkson covered her song “abcdefu” on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday, changing around some of the lyrics to reference her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. “F you and your dad and the fact that you got half/ and my broken heart/ turn that s*** into art,” she sang.

Lance Bass is lending his voice to the new animated kids flick Baby Shark’s Big Movie!, People reports. The film will follow Baby Shark and his family as they move to a big city. Bass will be playing himself as a TV announcer. Cardi B and her family — husband Offset, and kids Kulture and Wave — will also be lending their voices to the film. Cardi, Offset and Kulture will reprise their characters from Baby Shark’s Big Show!, while 18-month-old Wave will make his debut as Wavey Shark.

The nominations for Australia’s 2023 APRA Awards have been announced. Songs by Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, Adele and GAYLE are nominated in the most performed international work category. Australian artists The Kid LAROI, Dean Lewis, 5 Seconds of Summer and Flume also scored nods.

The Wanted‘s Tom Parker died of brain cancer one year ago Thursday, and his wife, Kelsey, paid tribute on Instagram. “One year without you. forever my soul mate,” she wrote.

