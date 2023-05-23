Music notes: Hailee Steinfeld, Billie Eilish and more

In a new interview with People, Hailee Steinfeld reminisces about appearing in Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” video back in 2015. “I mean, you get a call from Ms. Swift and you run to the phone,” she says, adding that it was an “honor” to be a part of it. “I’m literally chasing the dates of her Eras Tour trying to figure out when I can make it.”

Billie Eilish is among the artists playing Global Citizen’s upcoming Power Our Planet: Live in Paris concert, taking place in the French capital on June 22. According to a press release, the event aims to “drive commitments from world leaders and the private sector to confront the climate crisis head on.” The lineup also includes Billie’s brother FINNEAS, Lenny Kravitz, H.E.R., Jon Batiste and Ben Harper.

Nick Jonas is headlining NBCUniversal’s Salute to Summer concert special honoring members of the U.S. Army, Billboard reports. The concert will air on Peacock on July 7.

The MTV Video Music Awards have an air date. The ceremony will air live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Tuesday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.