Music Notes: Halsey, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley, Britney & more

Halsey‘s about-face line of cosmetics has a brand-new collection dropping Wednesday, called Saturation Nation. You can see Halsey sporting some of the new colors on their Instagram.

An advance clip of Olivia Rodrigo‘s Disney+ documentary Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) is now available to watch on YouTube. In the clip, which first premiered on Billboard, Olivia and her band perform “Jealousy, Jealousy” under a freeway overpass in Southern California.

Is Miley Cyrus putting out a live album? In response to a fan tweeting “Girls don’t want boys. Girls want a full Miley Cyrus live album,” the singer replied, “Girls get what girls want.” She added the hashtags #MileyLive and #ATTENTION.

Apeaking of Miley Cyrus live, she posted footage of her show in Chile over the weekend, in which she hilariously reads out what’s written on the signs that her fans are holding up in the audience. When she reads a sign that reads, “F**k Nick Jonas” — Miley’s ex-boyfriend from her Disney days — the crowd cheers and screams, to which Miley responds, “I didn’t say it!” When the crowd cheers louder, she clarifies, “I didn’t say it! It’s just one of the other signs!”

Britney Spears fans who were hoping that the deletion of the singer’s Instagram last week was a sign that something big was being announced were no doubt left confused when the account was restored, with all the same photos as before. Maybe it was just an accidental delete?

Get-well wishes go out to BTS‘ Jin: According to Billboard, the fan community platform Weverse announced over the weekend that the singer damaged the tendons in his left index finger and had to undergo surgery to repair them. The update noted that Jin “will wear a cast for the time being for stabilization and a speedy recovery.”

