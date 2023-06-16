Music notes: Harry Styles, Justin Bieber & more

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde‘s breakup must have been really amicable. The actress subtly showed her support for her ex by liking an Instagram post from his sister, Gemma. The post featured clips of Harry performing “Treat People With Kindness” and One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful” at London’s Wembley Stadium, with the caption, “Good GRIEF this show is fun — so proud of you @harrystyles and what a privilege to see you experience this much joy doing what you love.”

Justin Bieber is supporting wife Hailey‘s latest business venture. The singer helped her promote the new product from her Rhodes skin care line, posing for pictures on Instagram holding their new Glazing Milk. The photos show Justin in a hat and upside down sunglasses while holding the products. It featured the caption “JB + HB ♡ glazing milk.”

Lorde celebrated the six-year anniversary of her album Melodrama and shared some advice Taylor Swift gave her when it wasn’t as big a hit as her previous release, Pure Heroine. Lorde shared a series of throwback photos on her Instagram Story, including a text exchange with Taylor reading, “You will always be imagined in my mind in a rowboat with Annie Lennox floating down a river of cool cerebral ethereal dreams but don’t-f***-with-me vibes all around you,” adding, “And I don’t think first week record sales singularly define a legacy.” Lorde replied, “I love you so much for this.”

Ed Sheeran continues to dominate Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart. Sheeran’s latest single, “Eyes Closed,” tops the chart this week, his eighth #1, extending his record as the male artist with the most #1 singles on that chart. Shawn Mendes is just behind him with six. Overall, Maroon 5 is the leader with 15.

