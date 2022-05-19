Music notes: Harry Styles, Justin Timberlake and more

Harry Styles performed in the rain Thursday morning on the Today show and dished about his new album, Harry’s House, calling it “the album I’ve always wanted to make.” “I think for me, it’s definitely the most personal record I think I’ve made,” he said. “It was definitely the most intimately made thing I’ve done so far. Obviously, the pandemic and everything kind of added to the way it was made. It was made by a few people in a small room.” Harry’s House comes out Friday, May 20.

Is Justin Timberlake headed to Broadway? The rumor, according to Page Six, is that JT is in talks to take over Hugh Jackman’s role in The Music Man. But a source close to Justin’s camp tells Page Six it’s not happening. If true, though, the role would mark Justin’s Broadway debut.

Sam Smith is celebrating their birthday in style. The singer posted a photo of themself posing on the grounds of what appears to be some sort of castle, while wearing a shiny green gown and sporting a sparkly purse. “Finally… 30, flirty, dirty and thriving,” Sam captioned the post. They also included a drawing of Jennifer Garner‘s character Jenna Rink from 13 Going on 30.

Justin Bieber’s got a new set of grills. The singer showed off his new diamond-encrusted smile on Instagram, tagging celebrity jeweler and grill-maker Johnny Dang. The full set likely cost Justin a pretty penny – diamond grills from Johnny Dang can run for $600 per tooth!

