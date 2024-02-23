Music notes: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and more

Harry Styles is an uncle! His older sister, Gemma Styles, announced the arrival of her newborn daughter on Instagram on Friday. “Hello from maternity leave! Took some time off to ensure the safe arrival of our baby girl, who is adored by her whole family,” Gemma captioned her post. “I know that this news can be difficult for many people and I’m sending you lots of love.”

The men in Taylor Swift‘s life interacted with her fans during her Eras Tour concert in Sydney, Australia, on Friday. Travis Kelce passed out guitar picks to several concertgoers, as captured in footage posted to social media, while Taylor’s father, Scott Swift, gave sandwiches and fruit to those seated near the concert’s VIP area. In fan-recorded video, Scott can be heard telling the fans to “help yourselves” to a tray of food.

Speaking of Taylor, PETA has made a statement about her two trips to the Sydney Zoo while in Australia. “While we understand all too well the appeal of seeing Australia’s wildlife, PETA hopes that next time Taylor and Travis want to see wild animals, they’ll spend their time and money at a true sanctuary,” Debbie Metzler, PETA Foundation’s director of captive animal welfare, told TMZ on Thursday.

