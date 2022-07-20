Music notes: Imagine Dragons, Lil Nas X, Charlie Puth, BTS, Ed Sheeran and The Chainsmokers

Imagine Dragons‘ “Demons” music video has officially surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. It’s their fourth video overall to hit the milestone, following “Believer,” “Thunder” and “Radioactive.”

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow also celebrated a big win. Their “Industry Baby” collab passed 1 billion Spotify streams. The Grammy winner showed off his platinum plaque from the streaming giant on his Instagram Story and captioned it with a white heart emoji.

Speaking of streaming wins, Charlie Puth and Jungkook‘s new song “Left and Right” has been streamed over 100 million times on Spotify — in just 24 days. It is the fastest-growing song from a K-pop solo act to reach that milestone. Its music video also has nearly 120 million views on YouTube.

The long awaited collab between BTS and Snoop Dogg finally has a release date! Their song “Bad Decisions,” comes out next month. It also features Benny Blanco and will appear on his third studio album. Blanco says the song drops August 4 on his YouTube channel.

Ed Sheeran revealed what he left behind now that he’s in his 30s — and that is the fear of missing out. He shared on TikTok, “FOMO. I don’t get it anymore.” He added in the caption that his “FOMO levels are basically at zero.” Must be nice to be Ed Sheeran …

The Chainsmokers trolled a fan who is actively trying to steal their unreleased collaboration with late rapper Juice WRLD. They revealed on TikTok that someone is messaging their friends and is offering to pay them to steal their laptop that contains the track “Morning Again.” The Chainsmokers messaged

