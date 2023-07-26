Music notes: Jennifer Lopez, BLACKPINK and more

Jennifer Lopez posted photos Tuesday from her 54th birthday celebrations, including one of her dancing on the table. “Birthday mood…all month!!” she captioned it. “Always a good day when Lola comes to play… #OnTheJLo: Birthday Edition coming soon.” JLo’s actual birthday was Monday, July 24.

And speaking of birthdays, Christina Aguilera posted photos Tuesday from Selena Gomez’s 31st birthday bash over the weekend. In the photos, she’s seen hugging Selena and posing with Karol G. “Love these girls,” she captioned it. When someone commented asking if a collab was coming, Xtina teased fans by replying with a series of looking eyes emojis.

BLACKPINK has announced the Born Pink Pop-Up Experience in New York City, open from August 9 to August 12. The pop-up will include unique photo ops and limited-edition merch designed by Japanese graphic artist VERDY, who also serves as the artistic director for the pop-up. In other BLACKPINK news, they just became the first group to surpass 90 million subscribers on their YouTube Official Artist Channel.

Sara Bareilles has added another two shows to benefit Rockwood Music Hall, a club on the Lower East Side in NYC where she played in the early days of her career. She previously played two shows on June 30 to help preserve the indie venue and is now set to do another two on August 1.

