Music notes: Jung Kook, Taylor Swift and more

Jung Kook surprised fans with a free concert in New York City’s Times Square on Thursday night. The global superstar sang several songs from his debut solo album, Golden, including “Standing Next to You,” “Yes Or No” and “3D.” Fans could watch online via a livestream on the BTS YouTube channel or on Xbox’s Twitch channel.

Taylor Swift has rescheduled her Friday, November 10, Eras Tour performance in Buenos Aires, Argentina, due to weather. “I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew,” Taylor wrote on her Instagram Story. The show will now take place on Sunday, November 12.

Speaking of Taylor, her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has traveled to Argentina to support her at The Eras Tour. While he couldn’t make it to Thursday’s show, Taylor performed the Midnights track “Labyrinth” live for the first time as one of her secret songs. Fans noted Taylor looked extra smiley as she sang the song’s hook, “Uh oh, I’m falling in love/ Oh no, I’m falling in love again.” Could this be a sign? “MY GIRL IS SMITTEN WHAT HAVE YOU DONE TRAVIS KELCE,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Lady Gaga is celebrating 10 years of her album ARTPOP with a newly released merchandise collection. Sweatshirts, tees, tote bags and a water bottle all themed to the album are available to purchase now at shop.ladygaga.com.

Dua Lipa is celebrating the release of her newest single, “Houdini.” “Thank you for all the love on HOUDINI!!!!” Dua wrote on Instagram. “Last night I got to do a fan event in the very room we shot the music video … A dream night with the best people!! Thank you to everyone who has made this release super super special.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.