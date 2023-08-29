Music notes: Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and more

Justin Bieber was by wife Hailey’s side as she celebrated the launch of her cosmetics brand rhode beauty’s collaboration with Krispy Kreme. The doughnut company brought back their Strawberry Glazed Doughnut to celebrate rhode’s new limited-edition peptide lip treatment in strawberry glaze. Justin shared photos of the pair at a Krispy Kreme, along with photos of the doughnuts and the lip treatment.

Doja Cat‘s latest single has now outperformed the song it’s based on. “Paint the Town Red” samples Dionne Warwick‘s classic song “Walk On By,” which peaked at #6 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1964. “Paint the Town Red” has reached #5 on the same chart. Warwick tweeted earlier in August that she “loved” the use of the sample.

On Tuesday, August 29, Ariana Grande dropped by a special pop-up shopping event in New York City promoting her r.e.m. beauty line’s new Sweetener foundation. Ariana took photos with fans at the “Sweetener Shoppe,” which offers exclusive merch, free scoops of ice cream and the opportunity to get matched for your perfect Sweetener foundation shade. The pop-up at 88 W. Houston St. is open from August 29 to August 31 from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

