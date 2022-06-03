Music notes: Kesha, BTS, Halsey, Diplo, Charli XCX and more

Kesha embraces her love of the paranormal in the new series Conjuring Kesha, arriving July 8 on Discovery+. Kesha says she visits the “most haunted, energetically wild, inter-dimensionally active, magical locations ever.”

BTS did not let the White House pay for their trip to the U.S., reports NME. The “Butter” singers instead pulled out their wallets and footed their own travel bills because they wanted to.

Even Halsey says Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown looks too much like them and tweeted, “When are Millie Bobby Brown and I gonna play sisters in something this is getting out of hand.”

Diplo released the “Tupelo Shuffle” with Swae Lee for the upcoming ELVIS movie, which samples the late Elvis Presley‘s “That’s All Right.” Elvis, Diplo and Swae are all from Tupelo, Mississippi. The two will perform the song during Sunday’s 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. ELVIS arrives in theaters June 24.

June 14 will mark the 10th anniversary of Icona Pop and Charli XCX releasing “I Love It” and, to celebrate, they dropped an all-new edit of the 2012 track.

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” notched a ninth week atop the U.K. charts, says Official Charts. It is the country’s longest-running #1 since Ed Sheeran‘s “Bad Habits,” which dominated the charts for 11 weeks.

Pink‘s daughter, Willow, turned 11, and the singer honored her little one on her Instagram Stories, calling Willow the person who “made me who I am.”

﻿Chris Martin﻿’s daughter, ﻿Apple﻿﻿﻿, is a high school graduate. The ﻿Coldplay ﻿frontman and ex-wife ﻿Gwyneth Paltrow both attended Apple’s graduation, as seen on the Goop guru’s Instagram Story.

﻿Mariah Carey﻿ will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and is auctioning off the chance to fly with her to New York City for the ceremony. Bidding closes June 9.

