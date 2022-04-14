Music notes: Kesha, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and more

ABC/Randy Holmes

Kesha was dealt another blow in her ongoing suit against Dr. Luke, reports Rolling Stone. A New York State appellate court ruled she cannot use evidence she deemed “critical” to her case. Kesha found notes from attorney Greg Clarick from 2006 of her detailing the moments before Dr. Luke allegedly sexually assaulted her in 2005, saying he gave her a pill to “feel better” and she blacked out. Dr. Luke’s team alleged Kesha first made the “sober pills” claim in 2013. The appellate court said Kesha discovered the notes too late, calling it a “belated disclosure.” Kesha was sued in 2014 for defamation and she countersued. The case is ongoing.

BTS is “the nicest group of people” Grammys host Trevor Noah ever met — and he means it. During a taping of The Daily Show, he chatted with the audience about meeting BTS, and told them, “They’re just nice in every interaction that they have with people and what they do.” He also praised their dance moves, adding, “They’re so good and efficient at what they do,” joking they make NSYNC look like a bunch of sloppy dancers.

Olivia Rodrigo pumped the brakes at her Denver show after a concert-goer suffered a medical emergency. A fan caught the moment when the audience used their cellphone flashlights to alert the Grammy winner, who cut the music. “Sorry, could we stop for a second? Is everyone okay over there? Do you need help? Can you get them some help over there?” Olivia called out, then waited until everyone was “good” before starting “traitor” from the top.

Andy Grammer has a new song coming out called “Save My Life,” which features the band R3HAB. He shared a snippet of the upcoming, upbeat song to his Instagram. It arrives May 6.

