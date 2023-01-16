Music notes: Kesha, Shakira, Joe Jonas, The Weeknd, Sam Smith and Kelly Clarkson

Kesha is working on new music. She shared a snap of her in the recording studio and captioned it, “Writing, playing, comping, recording, crying, chocolate, singing. She’s a b**** who does it all.” No word when the new music drops.

﻿Shakira﻿’s feisty diss track “BZRP Music Session #53” with Argentine DJ Bizarrap ﻿is currently #1 on Spotify’s Top 50 Global chart. The song is believed to be a breakup anthem about her ex Gerard Piqué. The song might soon be blowing up on TikTok, as several people have created a dance routine for it.

Joe Jonas helped a fan design her next tattoo. He shared a video to his Instagram Story of a fan asking him to draw her next ink during a performance. According to the fan’s reveal, it was a thin cloud with a lightning strike coming from its center.

The Weeknd broke his own Spotify record by beating himself as the artist with the most monthly listeners. He shared to his Instagram Story that he clocked nearly 150,000 more streams than his previous high. The new record now stands at 95,151,776 monthly listens.

If you live in the United Kingdom, you can win a virtual meet and greet with Sam Smith — all you have to do to enter is preorder their new album, Gloria, from their official store by January 18.

﻿Kelly Clarkson﻿ will guest star on﻿ The Rookie﻿, spilled star﻿ Nathan Fillion﻿. “She played herself,” he told ﻿LIVE with Kelly and Ryan﻿. Fillion revealed Kelly stressed over her acting, even though she only had two lines, so production “kept it real.”

