Music notes: Lauv, Ariana Grande and more

Lauv has released the music video for his new song “Love U Like That,” which he co-directed. In the clip, he experiments with different forms of gender expression, trying on different outfits and applying makeup. Lauv says in a statement that the video is “about freedom of expression and what it means to authentically be you.”

Lady Gaga posted a video montage celebrating 15 years of her debut album, The Fame. The montage includes clips of some of her first TV appearances and music videos. “Thank you for 15 years,” she captioned it. The album – featuring the hits “Just Dance,” “Poker Face,” “Paparazzi” and “LoveGame” – was released on August 19, 2008.

Ariana Grande is finally getting ready to launch new foundation with her beauty brand, r.e.m. beauty. All 60 shades of her Sweetener foundation drop August 24. “We’ve been working to get these foundations to you since I had brown hair,” jokes the currently blond Ariana.

The Weeknd has sold his Los Angeles penthouse after two years on the market, according to Robb Report. He unloaded the property for $18 million, well under its original $22.5 million ask.

Miley Cyrus served as a bridesmaid when her mom, Tish Cyrus, married actor Dominic Purcell over the weekend. Just Jared has photos from the nuptials. Miley’s siblings Noah and Braison reportedly skipped the wedding, fueling rumors of a family rift.

See Justin Timberlake as a murder suspect in the first official trailer for his new Netflix film, Reptile. He plays Will, the boyfriend and colleague of a real estate agent found murdered. Benicio Del Toro plays the detective investigating the case. Reptile will stream on Netflix starting October 6.

