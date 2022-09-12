Music notes: Lewis Capaldi, Lizzo, The Chainsmokers, Mariah Carey, Shawn Mendes and Tai Verdes

Lewis Capaldi is out with the music video for “Forget Me,” which is a shot-by-shot reenactment of WHAM!‘s 1983 hit “Club Tropicana.” Both videos were shot at the Pikes Hotel in Ibiza, and Lewis even wears a skimpy white Speedo, just as George Michael did for the ’80s clip.

Lizzo says she’s ready for “all the JoJos” to jump on her new hit “2 Be Loved.” Over the weekend, JoJo Siwa participated in the viral TikTok dance trend using the song, while Jo Jo covered the song on her page. Lizzo now wants Joe Jonas, K-Ci & JoJo, as well as Mojo JoJo and JoJo the Dolphin, to get in on the fun.

The Chainsmokers showed what happens “when the basseth dropeth” by syncing a recent concert video to Offenbach‘s “Galop infernal” — or the Can-can song. Of course, the raging crowds, and even Alex Pall and Drew Taggart‘s dancing is expertly, and hilariously, timed to the beat.

﻿﻿Remember when ﻿Mariah Carey﻿ admitted it was a bad idea to wear heels to an amusement park? Well, Cedar Point Amusement Park, where the infamous fashion faux pas happened, is now challenging guests to partake in the “Mariah Carey Heels Challenge.” No word on whether there’s a prize beyond bragging rights if you can walk a 364-acre park in heels. “Love this!!!!” Mariah commented. “But try walking in them all day long, okay?!?”

﻿Shawn Mendes﻿ is dropping his own signature Martin Guitar made from “sustainable wood & recycled features.” He announced his new venture Monday, saying sales will benefit hospitalized children in Toronto via his Wonder of Music Program.

Tai Verdes drops his sophomore album, HDTV, this Friday and preorders are now live. You can catch him Monday night on The Late Late Show with James Corden to perform his television debut of “TWO SUGARS.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.