Music notes: Liam Payne, Demi Lovato and more

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, gave an update on his health Tuesday after the singer was hospitalized for a kidney infection late last month. “So I’ve gotten a lot of comments about Liam, asking how he’s doing, and I just want to let everybody know that he’s doing so much better,” Cassidy said in a TikTok video. “He is out of the hospital and he is in good hands.” Liam was forced to cancel his South American tour due to the illness.

Pink, a Doylestown, Pennsylvania, native, is showing love to her Philly fans after playing two hometown shows this week. “Thank you Philly for riding with me til the wheels come off,” she posted on Instagram, alongside photos from backstage. “These last two nights were pure magic. I’ve never felt more alchemy in my life…Thank you for taking me in, protecting me and giving me what I needed to survive- anywhere in the world.”

Demi Lovato has been announced as one of the headliners for The Global Exchange Conference, a four-day event on addiction, mental health and wellness. She’ll join conference founder Jerry Schwab for an intimate chat on November 14. The event takes place November 12-15 at Orlando’s Walt Disney World Resort.

While fans went crazy for *NSYNC’s reunion at the MTV VMAs earlier this month, Joey Fatone says his kids were less than impressed. “The funny part is, my kids are so chill and I guess, maybe jaded? I don’t know if jaded is the correct word but they’re more like, ‘[shrugs] Oh, that’s cool,’” he tells Access Hollywood. “It’s dad’s job.”

