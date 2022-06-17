Music notes: Lil Nas X, Daft Punk, The Weeknd, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and more

Lil Nas X was spotted in the studio with Daft Punk‘s Thomas Bangalter, sparking rumors that new music is on the horizon. Eagle-eyed fans watching Lil Nas X’s Instagram Story spotted the “Get Lucky” artist hanging in the studio. This would mark the first time Thomas would be making music since Daft Punk announced their split last year.

Has﻿ Camila Cabello﻿ moved on from﻿ Shawn Mendes﻿? Page Six reports the singer was spotted with dating app mogul﻿ Austin Kevitch and, according to those paparazzi photos, she is looking very happy.

Looks like Dua Lipa got her convertible back! The singer shared an Instagram Story of her driving her luxury vehicle and waving her arm around in celebration. To recap, Daily Mail shared photos of Dua’s convertible fitted with a big yellow boot. It is not known why her car was clamped.

Ed Sheeran is cheekily giving fans “what they want” — a shirtless photo! He took to Instagram to share a black-and-white snap of him taking off his shirt, which gives fans a better look at his numerous tattoos.

The Weeknd might have found his star in his new HBO series, The Idol: K-pop singer Jennie. Hypebae reports that the Blackpink singer is in talks to join the show’s cast, which includes The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp and Troye Sivan. No other details have been made available at this time.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.