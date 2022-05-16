Music notes: Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, ﻿’American Idol’﻿ and more

﻿Lil Nas X﻿ reminded fans who has the longest-running number one song on the ﻿Billboard ﻿Hot 100 — him. Sharing an image proving the historic 19-week run “Old Town Road” had atop the chart in 2019, the Grammy winner tweeted, “just felt like bragging today. y’all be easy.”

Taylor Swift unleashed an all-new merchandise drop, dubbed the Swiftie Summer Collection, and you can stock up on the new tees, bandanas, bracelets and more on her online store.

American Idol has been renewed for a sixth season, reports Deadline. It’s currently unclear if current judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will return for the new season.

Speaking of Katy, she’s no longer a California girl! The “Dark Horse” singer revealed on the ﻿Dear Chelsea﻿ podcast she’s living in Kentucky. She said living in the Southern state is “quite an amazing experience, because it reminds you that Hollywood is not America.” Fiancé Orlando Bloom is currently filming Red Right Hand in the state.

We know who spent $51 million to buy Adam Levine‘s Los Angeles mansion — Tesla’s Cybertruck design chief, Franz von Holzhausen. Dirt reports the Palisades mansion sold about 11 percent below Adam and wife Behati Prinsloo‘s asking price, but the duo still made a profit as they originally bought it for $32 million.

﻿Pink﻿ unveiled an all-new sleep story on the Calm app, titled﻿ The P!nk Sheet Silver Fairy﻿. She announced on Instagram, “Performing has introduced me to the most interesting people, including my new friend Ring and her magical circus.” Pink invites you to join her “under Ring’s circus tent” for the all-new story, available now.

