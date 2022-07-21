Music notes: Lizzo, Pink, Dua Lipa, Joe Jonas, Halsey and Lady Gaga

Remember that weird Balenciaga caution tape outfit Kim Kardashian wore? Well, Lizzo sported the same look and comically revealed you cannot move in it. She jokingly filmed herself trying to do the “About Damn Time” TikTok dance and struggled to lift or bend her arms. Another video showed how hard it was for her to walk in it.

Pink declares in her fiery protest anthem “Irrelevant” that “Girls just wanna have rights” — a play on Cyndi Lauper‘s 1983 hit “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” Well, the song got a seal of approval from Cyndi, who tweeted out, “Yessss! Loving@Pink’s new song.#GirlsJustWantToHaveRights!”

Dua Lipa reportedly paid DaBaby $350,000 to feature on “Levitating,” reports TMZ. The rapper isn’t earning more royalties from the knockout track following his controversial remarks about HIV last year, which saw Dua remove his artist credit.

Joe Jonas cheekily responded to the New York Yankees signing slugger Shane Gray. For those out of the loop, that’s the name of Joe’s Camp Rock character. He posted a video of himself wearing a similar shaggy hairstyle from the 2008 movie and edited a Yankee’s cap on his head. “The yankees just signed a big hitter,” he joked in the caption.

Halsey shared some bikini photos on Instagram that have fans going wild. “Lightning fast post tour re-charge before the rocket that is @af94_takes off!” they captioned the thirst trap photos.

Fans want to know what shade Lady Gaga has on her lips during her Chromatica Ball tour and she happily told them — it’s her Atomic Shake Lip Lacquer from her Haus Labs beauty line. She suggested that you shake the bottle and let it dry on your lips for 15 seconds to get the same effect. “You do not smack them,” she sternly warned.

