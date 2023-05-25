Music notes: Mariah Carey, Demi Lovato and more

As the reactions continued to pour in following the death of Tina Turner, Mariah Carey was among those posting their tributes. Mariah wrote, in part, “To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere. Her music will continue to inspire generations to come.”

Demi Lovato has released the rock version of her hit pop single “Cool for the Summer.” She previously reimagined her song “Heart Attack” as a rock tune.

PDA alert: Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were spotted kissing at the members-only venue Zero Bond in downtown New York City on Wednesday, a witness told People.

Lauren Spencer Smith has released a new anthem for hopeless romantics, called “That Part.” The love song is off her upcoming debut album, Mirror, due out July 14.

