Music notes: Mariah Carey, Jonas Brothers and more

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is a holiday favorite – but what’s Mariah’s personal favorite Christmas song? “My favorite all-time Christmas song is Nat King Cole’s version of ‘[The] Christmas Song’ — that’s my favorite,” Mariah said on The Jennifer Hudson Show Wednesday. “That was my grandmother’s favorite.” As for her favorite Christmas movie? “Well, I love Elf. I gotta say that,” Mariah shared. “And then I like Miracle on 34th Street, the original one. It’s an older one, but it’s got something about it.”

The Jonas Brothers have a couple of new ventures in the works. Joe Jonas has just announced a partnership with the style brand Scotch & Soda. He’ll be serving as its first brand ambassador. He’s also joining his brothers Nick and Kevin for their new line of Jonas chocolates.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are apparently taking the next step in their relationship: their parents are meeting for the first time. Entertainment Tonight reports that Donna and Ed Kelce and Andrea and Scott Swift will be meeting at the Eagles vs. Chiefs game on Monday. Travis, who plays for the Chiefs, will be facing off against his brother, Jason, who plays for the Eagles.

We’ve got our first professional photo of Harry Styles‘ new shaved head. His beauty company, Pleasing, unveiled the new pic on their Instagram page Wednesday. “Our Founder, Harry Styles, toasts the launch of Pleasing Fragrance with friends in London. November, 2023,” they captioned it.

