Music notes: Mariah Carey, Lil Nas X and more

Mariah Carey is showing off a new side to herself in the new year. She posted a photo of her so-called “bad side” on Instagram, captioning it, “New year, new beginnings..taking a picture from my ‘bad side!'” She also posted a video of some of her holiday highlights, including taking a dip in the hot tub while fully dressed in a fancy red gown.

Lil Nas X is continuing to tease new music. On Instagram Tuesday, he posted black-and-white artwork featuring him holding a gun while wearing an angelic ruffled outfit. The next slide shows an animation of his new logo as rain pours down in a field. “i know it’s been 2 years but….yall ready for a show?” he captioned the post.

Sophie Turner may have split from husband Joe Jonas in 2023, but she had her girls there to support her. The actress posted a slideshow from the past year featuring Taylor Swift and her other gal pals. “2023 was the year of the girlies. 2024s forecast is looking fairly consistent,” Sophie declared in the caption.

Brenda Lee is hanging on to the last remnants of the Christmas season. Her classic holiday tune, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart again this week. The song first topped the list four weeks ago, 65 years after its release, and topped it a second time a week later.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.