Music Notes: Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift, BTS and more

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for VEVO

In what may be the weirdest story to come out of 2022, the internet claims Mariah Carey‘s mom, Patricia, looks exactly like an older Taylor Swift. A Twitter user even used a FaceApp de-aging filter on Patricia and found she looks eerily similar to what Taylor looks like now. Neither Mariah nor Taylor have commented on the story so it appears they’re shaking it off, for now.

BTS is joining the Super Bowl’s star-studded commercial lineup. On Thursday, Samsung unveiled its Big Game ad, which finds the “Butter” singers raising awareness of climate change and the impact plastic waste is having on the oceans by using cue cards in a manner similar to Bob Dylan‘s classic music video for “Subterranean Homesick Blues.” The commercial, titled “Galaxy For the Planet,” airs Sunday, February 13.

Rosé from BLACKPINK tapped Coldplay to help her ring in her 25th birthday. The “Ice Cream” singer shared a video of her belting out Coldplay’s 2008 smash hit “Viva La Vida.” She decided to do her cover acoustically, using just a guitar and microphone as she read the lyrics on her phone. Fans are begging her to release it as a single.

