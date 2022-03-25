Music notes: Megan Thee Stallion, Gwen Stefani, Taylor Swift, BENEE and more

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion ﻿is ready for another hot girl summer and she shared a super-relatable video about diet “boot camp.” The “Savage” rapper makes faces as she eats healthy foods, laments that science hasn’t discovered how to make “bananas taste like crab legs yet” and announces loudly she’s on a diet to everyone.

Gwen Stefani﻿ apologized to husband ﻿Blake Shelton for forgetting to wear her wedding ring on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I was running a little late…and ran out of the house without my wedding ring on. Of course, all we talked about was the wedding, so that happened,” Gwen lamented in her video apology and flashed her bare ring finger.

Taylor Swift fans have a new way to celebrate their graduation — with the recently unveiled “I’m Feeling ’22” graduation collection. Items include stickers to decorate one’s mortarboard, cake toppers, sweaters, balloons and more — all featuring her cat Meredith‘s face. You can buy the items now at Taylor’s store.

The second season of Selena Gomez‘s Only Murders in the Building has a release date — June 28! She shared a video announcement of her goofing off with co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

BENEE covered the Ariana Grande hit “God Is a Woman” for triple j’s Like a Version bit. The “Supalonely” hitmaker gave the power ballad a chill, dreamy transformation.

Olivia Rodrigo was dressed to the nines for the premiere of her Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (a SOUR Film) documentary﻿, which is now streaming. She shared some snaps — taken via digital camera — of her attire, a black corset with four ballet pink bows, a ballet pink mini skirt and matching gloves.

﻿Jessie J﻿ wants to become a mom within the next two years. She appeared on the ﻿Rule Breakers ﻿podcast and explained that she’s open to all options. “Whichever way it happens: Naturally, surrogate, IVF, adopted, whatever. I’m open,” said Jessie.

