Music notes: Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Jason Derulo, Flo Rida, Ellie Goulding, John Mayer

Miley Cyrus‘ “Flowers” broke its own Spotify record when it amassed even more streams in a single week — a whopping 115 million streams.

Coldplay added more shows to their Music of the Spheres Tour dates in Vancouver, San Diego and Los Angeles. The band added second shows due to popular demand. The new dates will be September 23, September 28 and October 1. Tickets go on sale Monday, January 30, at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster.

Jason Derulo is teaming up with The Black Keys to headline the NFL’s TikTok Tailgate party at this year’s Super Bowl. The pregame celebration will be held February 12 at State Farm Stadium. The performance will be televised during the FOX Super Bowl LVII pregame show and stream on TikTok.

Flo Rida is headlining the 2023 Grammy Celebration, an after-party that is held to honor the ceremony’s winners and nominees, at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 5.

Got someone who doesn’t get the hint to stop calling you? Ellie Goulding can help. She’s giving personalized voicemails to her U.K. fans who purchase select bundles of her upcoming Higher Than Heaven album. She gave a hilarious example on Instagram.

John Mayer is returning to his hometown of Bridgeport, Connecticut, to headline the city’s Sound On Sound Festival, which runs September 30 through October 1 at Seaside Park. CT Post reports he is the first person confirmed to headline the festival, and more names will be announced later. Tickets are not on sale yet.

