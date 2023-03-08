Music notes: Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Adam Lambert, Jennifer Lopez and The Weeknd

Miley Cyrus shared more about the “River” music video. The song chronicles “a time in my life where I was going through a lot emotionally and personally.” She added the song is “a dancefloor banger,” but censored out what the song is really about. “It’s nasty,” she grinned. The music video drops Friday.

Ed Sheeran appears to be teasing new music. On his Instagram Story, he shared what appeared to be lyrics: “Time is moving so slow/ And I don’t know what else I can do,” as well as, “I’m dancing with my eyes closed/ Everywhere I look I still see you.” He mentioned March 24 on the following slide, which is the day after his tour starts. He also teased a new song on TikTok by just playing its melody.

Adam Lambert revealed the genres he will not sing when speaking to Australia’s Today. “Metal is not my vibe and you won’t have me pulling off an intense R&B song … You don’t want me to do that. It is not going to work,” he said, but admitted he covered a Metallica song for Halloween once.

﻿Jennifer Lopez﻿’s new album This Is Me … Now﻿ is coming this summer. She made the big reveal on Spotify’s Stream On event. An exact release date wasn’t given, but a clip of the album’s forthcoming Countdown Page appears to advertise a release date of July 21. The album is a follow up to her 2002 work This Is Me … Then.

Another track off The Weeknd‘s Starboy album is primed to return to the charts: “Reminder.” Billboard said the track peaked at #31 back in 2016, but it’s taking off on TikTok because of a new trend. Fans have listened to the song 2.7 million times so far, which is a 52 percent jump over the past week.

