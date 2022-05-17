Music notes: Mimi Webb, Logic, Halsey, Britney Spears and more

Mimi Webb is headlining her first North American tour, which kicks off this fall. The “House On Fire” singer opened for Tate McCrae during her spring tour. Now, fans get to see Mimi fly solo starting September 22 with her first show slated for Vancouver, British Columbia. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Logic will release his new album, Vinyl Days, on June 17, which fans can pre-save now. The “Sucker for Pain” rapper will also kick off the Vinyl Verse Tour 2022 alongside Wiz Khalifa starting July 27 with a stop in Irving, California. Tickets for the summertime trek are on sale now.

Halsey kicks off their long awaited Love and Power Tour tonight, May 17, and they released an all-new teaser meant to hype fans for the event. The behind-the-scenes footage shows the amount of work Halsey put into rehearsing for the tour, and also shares a taste of the intense effects that’ll shock and excite the audience.

Britney Spears released a new dancing video to Instagram Tuesday, saying, “I’m definitely going through something in my life at the moment … and music helps me so much just to gain insight and perspective… I’m thankful for that escape.” Britney is dancing to Beyoncé’s “Halo” in the video and said the “song is pretty spiritual.” Britney recently announced she lost her “miracle baby early in the pregnancy” and is healing.

Are Nick Jonas and Shakira collaborating on a new song? When asked if Shakira might crash the Jonas Brothers‘ upcoming Vegacy, she told Access, “You never know!” But Nick chimed in, “Let’s do it.” Shakira agreed that they should “do it” — and are now sparking hope they will make a song together.

The trailer for Jennifer Lopez‘s documentary, HALFTIME, drops Wednesday at noon, and a link to the YouTube premiere is now available.

