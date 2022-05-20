Music notes: Nick Jonas, Olivia Rodrigo and more

E! News has a sneak peek of Nick Jonas and Shakira in the new dance competition show, Dancing with Myself. The show’s concept is that regular folks — not pro dancers — learn dance routines that are designed and demonstrated by Nick, Shakira and fellow judge Liza Koshy. “Twelve incredible dancers are gonna compete, and then somebody is gonna win,” Nick says in the new trailer. “We want this to feel like the biggest dance party.” Dancing with Myself premieres Tuesday, May 31, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

You’ll be seeing even more of Olivia Rodrigo on your small screen. Her Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has been renewed for a fourth season. The news comes ahead of the show’s season 3 premiere on July 27. The show also stars Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez and more. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Hayley Kiyoko and her girlfriend, Bachelor alum Becca Tilley, went Instagram official on Friday. After releasing the video for “For the Girls,” which featured an appearance by Becca, Tilley posted an Instagram reel of their moments as a couple. “hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch,” she captioned the video. The two had been rumored to be a couple for years now, but had previously kept things pretty quiet.

