Music notes: Nick Jonas, Usher and more

Nick Jonas was just a kid when he first laid eyes on his future wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actress tells The Jennifer Hudson Show that she found out Nick and his family had actually watched her win the Miss World pageant in 2000 — when she was a newly turned 18-year-old and he was 7. Priyanka, 40, and Nick, 30, have been married since 2018 and are parents to 1-year-old daughter Malti.

Joey Fatone is back for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. The singer, who played Angelo in the first two films, can be seen in the newly released trailer for the next installment, set for a September 8 release.

Usher‘s 2004 hit “Yeah!” has hit 1 billion global streams on Spotify. The song is off his album Confessions. This Saturday, Usher is set to receive a honorary Doctorate of Music degree from Berklee College of Music.

Freaky Friday co-stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis bonded over a Justin Timberlake song. The two tell the New York Times that one of their fondest memories on set of the 2003 film was trying to learn the Clipse rap verse in Justin’s “Like I Love You.” Jamie says, “Now, if I get a text out of the blue, ‘Hey, Jamie, it’s Linds,’ I say, ‘Prove it. What was the song we were trying to learn the rap to during Freaky Friday?’ If she answers Justin Timberlake’s ‘Like I Love You,’ then I know it’s Lindsay Lohan.”

