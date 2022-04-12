Music notes: NSYNC, Jack Harlow, Ellie Goulding and more

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

NSYNC﻿ reunited to perform at ﻿Ryan Cabrera﻿’s wedding — well, without ﻿Justin Timberlake﻿ ﻿﻿and ﻿JC Chasez﻿. Hollywood Life reports that the “On the Way Down” singer married WWE star Alexa Bliss on Saturday, and taking over the stage during the reception was Joey Fatone﻿, ﻿Lance Bass﻿ and ﻿Chris Kirkpatrick﻿ to perform “Bye Bye Bye.”

Jack Harlow is performing at this year’s Revolve Festival, as is “Big Energy” rapper Latto. Billboard reports that the festival takes place in La Quinta, California, on April 16 and April 17. Other acts playing at the event include Iann Dior, WILLOW and Ty Dolla $ign. The outlet has the full lineup of the invite-only event.

Ellie Goulding is teaming with ﻿Dear Evan Hansen﻿ star ﻿Ben Platt﻿ at the LA Family Housing Awards on Thursday, April 21. ﻿Variety ﻿reports that the “Burn” singer will take over the stage for an exclusive performance, as will the Broadway star. The event, which aims to end homelessness throughout the Los Angeles area, will take place at West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center.

