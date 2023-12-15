Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Timberlake and more

Olivia Rodrigo has teamed up with bougie Los Angeles supermarket Erewhon to launch a new smoothie. The drink, aptly named the good 4 ur GUTS smoothie, features Health-Ade’s pomegranate kombucha as the main ingredient. The smoothie is available now through January 14.

At her Brooklyn concert Thursday night, Madonna brought out Julia Garner, the actress cast to play her in the now-delayed biopic about her life. Madonna and Julia co-judged the voguing portion of Madonna’s show.

Girls5Eva, the series starring Sara Bareilles as a member of a ‘90s girl group who reunites with her former bandmates, is set to premiere on Netflix for its third season on March 14. Seasons 1 and 2 will also become available on the streaming service the same day. The Tina Fey-produced show previously aired on Peacock.

Justin Timberlake apparently made a subtle reference to the Britney Spears drama during his show at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel Wednesday night. Before launching into “Cry Me River” – which is thought to be about Britney – Justin added a disclaimer, telling the crowd, “No disrespect.”

Taylor Swift had a Milk Bar cake at her 34th birthday party this week, and now the company is offering fans 13% off that same cake for a limited time using the code SWIFTIE. “It’s not a birthday without our cake – just ask Taylor Swift!” Milk Bar wrote on their website.

