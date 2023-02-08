Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Sam Smith, Miley Cyrus, Louis Tomlinson and Lizzo

Olivia Rodrigo was all smiles when meeting rocker Elvis Costello at the Grammys. Costello shared a snap of them together and captioned it, “Great to finally meet @OliviaRodrigo.” Costello famously defended Olivia after fans accused her of ripping off his song “Pump It Up” in her song “Brutal.” Costello said at the time, “It’s how rock and roll works. You take the broken pieces of another thrill and make a brand new toy. That’s what I did.”

Elon Musk joined the debate on whether Sam Smith‘s Grammy performance was “Satanic” or not. Conservatives likened the performance of “Unholy” to a Satanic ritual. Musk replied in response to a video of the performance, “End of days vibes.” The Twitter owner followed up with, “If that’s satan, we have nothing to worry about.”

On that note, the Church of Satan was underwhelmed by Sam’s Grammy performance. David Harris, magister for the church, told TMZ there was “nothing particularly special” about the “alright” spot.

Miley Cyrus announced she’ll release two limited box sets of her Endless Summer Vacation album. Fans can preorder the puzzle box set and the towel box set now, as well as a limited vinyl edition of the album. Endless Summer Vacation arrives March 10.

Louis Tomlinson‘s life story will be told in the documentary All Of Those Voices, which will show in select cinemas on March 22. The documentary features never-before-seen home videos, as well as glimpses of his 2022 world tour.

Lizzo once sang about having a new man on the Minnesota Vikings football team. Now she has a new plow — kind of. The Minnesota Department of Transportation held a statewide vote on what to name its fleet of snowplows, and “Blizzo” made the cut with the second-highest number of votes.

