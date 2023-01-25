Music notes: Owl City, Camila Cabello, Niall Horan, Doja Cat, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick

Owl City earned his first RIAA-certified Diamond song for his 2009 debut “Fireflies.” The song has officially sold over 10 million units and is now the second dance/electronic song to earn the honor.

﻿Camila Cabello ﻿released the music video for “Ambulancia,” the collab she recorded with Latin singer Camilo.

Niall Horan told fans he has an announcement to make on Thursday. “I’ve been working really hard on my music over the last couple of years and it’s almost time to get things going now,” he teased on Instagram. “I have so much coming over the next few months so keep your eyes peeled for the first of many announcements.”

Doja Cat went from covering herself in red Swarovski crystals to wearing false eyelashes as eyebrows, a goatee and a mustache at Paris Fashion Week. She attended the Viktor & Rolf runway show and shared her look on Instagram. She accessorized with a pinstripe suit, and a ruffled white and green-striped shirt.

BLACKPINK‘s Lisa earned three new Guinness World Records. She is the first solo K-pop artist to win a MTV Video Music Award after taking home the VMA for Best K-Pop Video last year, an award BTS had previously dominated. She similarly made history by becoming the first solo K-pop artist to win at the MTV Europe Music Awards. She also boasts the record of being the most-followed K-pop artist on Instagram with 87 million followers.

Justin Timberlake warned actress Anna Kendrick about going on First We Feast’s Hot Ones series. She shared a teaser of the upcoming interview, where she revealed, “He did the show and he was like, ‘By the end of it, you feel drunk.'” Find out how Anna handled her hot sauce when the interview goes live Thursday.

