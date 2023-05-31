Music notes: Pink, Tove Lo, Rihanna and more

Pink is letting it all hang out. She shared some photos of herself enjoying some rest and relaxation in both her bathing suit and her birthday suit. “Lake weekends and a new ridiculous bathing suit,” she captioned the photos. “If you haven’t showered outdoors while your husband tries to scare you every five minutes you haven’t lived!!!!!!” She added the hashtags #embarassingmoms #eyerollsfordays #bananaboobies #imfun #readyfortour.

The soundtrack for The Weeknd’s new Max show, The Idol, will feature a new song with Madonna and Playboi Carti called “Popular.” The single drops Friday, the same day the album becomes available for preorder.

Tove Lo’s got a new song out called “i like u,” an ode to ‘90s and Y2K dance music. A portion of the streaming proceeds will go to The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ youth.

Rihanna is selling her Beverly Hills Tudor-style house less than two years after she bought it, Dirt reports. She paid $10 million for it at the time and is selling for $10.5 million. Not to worry, she owns another mansion right next door.

