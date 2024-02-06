Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Madonna and more

Romance on the dance floor? Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan fueled their romance rumors after they were pictured spending time together at a 2024 Grammys after-party on Sunday. Sabrina and Barry were seen getting cozy in a photo from the event, which was hosted by Mark Ronson, Gucci and W Magazine. Sabrina may have hid her face behind her drink, but it was unmistakably the “Feather” singer beside Barry, who also cheekily covered the lower part of his face in the photo.

Madonna has added a final date to her global Celebration Tour. A third and final show has been put on the schedule in Miami, Florida, on April 9. Tickets for this added performance at the Kaseya Center go on sale February 9 at 10 a.m. local time and can be accessed on madonna.com/tour.

Gwen Stefani has collaborated with her husband, Blake Shelton, on a new song. The couple announced their duet “Purple Irises” Monday on Instagram by posting the ’70s inspired track art. Gwen wears a denim jumpsuit with platform sandals as she reclines on a vintage couch in the photo, while Blake sits on a piano bench, guitar in hand, also clad in an all-denim fit. Their new song arrives Friday. “02.09.24,” the artists’ caption reads, alongside two purple flower emojis.

