Music notes: Sam Smith, Selena Gomez and more

Sam Smith is the latest musician to be featured in VR fitness app Supernatural’s Artist Series. The singer’s music will be featured in a variety of workouts, with their anthems soundtracking boxing workouts and their best dance tracks playing during Flow (cardio) routines.

Selena Gomez is looking glamorous in a new photo posted to Instagram, in which she’s wearing a minidress from Dua Lipa and Donatella Versace‘s La Vacanza collaboration. “A little Versace/Dua moment,” Selena captioned the photo. Dua commented, “angeeeeeeeel!!!!” and Donatella added, “You are STUNNINNNGG!!”

Charlie Puth is speaking out after both Bebe Rexha and Kelsea Ballerini were hit in the face with objects thrown by someone in the audience at their concerts. “This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end,” he tweeted. “It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you…”

Not many people will say no to Mariah Carey, but apparently Kelly Clarkson did. During an appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast, Clarkson discussed the incident, sharing, “I was bragging on her, and she was like, ‘Well, we should write together.’” But Kelly turned Mariah down, explaining, “I don’t write in the same room as other people. I have done that twice in my life because I’m just not a vulnerable writer.” Kelly said other people made her realize the enormity of turning the diva down. Kelly noted, “I was like, ‘Wait, what?'”

Jason Derulo has shared the video for his latest single, “Glad U Came,” which he directed himself. The video was shot in Bali and features a variety of stunning scenic shots, scantily clad women and hot dance moves.

