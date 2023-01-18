Music notes: Selena Gomez, BTS, Britney Spears, the Jonas Brothers, Halsey, Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus

A fan asked Selena Gomez on Instagram where her new album is. She responded, “Oh, it’s coming,” but has yet to reveal a release date. Fans believe it’ll drop sometime this year.

BTS‘ Jimin is the new face of Dior. The K-pop artist is their new global ambassador, and the luxury brand shared images of his first campaign. They said Jimin “exemplifies the timeless spirit and singularity of Dior.”

Another BTS member, SUGA, was announced as the new brand ambassador for Valentino. The luxury brand said he was “chosen for his authenticity, creativity and empathy” to represent the company.

Britney Spears has a new tattoo — but she isn’t going to show us yet because she thinks it stinks. She shared a video of her getting her new ink on her right forearm, but says she has to fix it before letting her fans see it.

The ﻿Jonas Brothers ﻿are giving away a Tesla. Their Rob’s Backstage Popcorn brand launched the Kernel Catching Game on Instagram. The person who catches the most virtual kernels in their mouth wins.

Halsey cheekily celebrated the third anniversary of Manic by calling their third studio album a “crazy son of a b****.” Halsey also shared throwback videos and photos of the Manic era. They are selling Manic merchandise so fans can also get in on the celebration in style.

Billie Eilish joined the shower game — she’s selling shower gel and body lotion that smell like her perfume. They’re vegan and cruelty free, just like all the other fragrance products on her online store.

Miley Cyrus‘ “Flowers” is reportedly her biggest radio debut of her career. She shared an infographic to her Instagram Story that states it was her most-added song in pop radio, thus her highest debut ever.

