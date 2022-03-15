Music notes: Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato and more

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Shawn Mendes ﻿is presenting at this year’s Academy Awards. The “Summer of Love” singer is one of a variety of celebrities who were announced Tuesday as additional presenters at the March 27 ceremony, along with ﻿Sean “Diddy” Combs, Halle Bailey, Tyler Perry and others.

Lil Nas X has made his first public appearance since vanishing from the public eye nearly four ago. The “That’s What I Want” singer showed off a brand-new hairstyle that a fan managed to snag a picture of, which sees his hair twisted up and dyed white at the roots. It is still unknown what caused his months-long hiatus.

﻿Demi Lovato ﻿is headlining the Illinois State Fair along with Sam Hunt and a variety of other acts. The “Confident” singer will take over the Grandstand stage on August 13, while Sam will perform on the 12th. The lineup also includes TLC and Shaggy, who both are on the August 17 bill. Tickets for the event are now on sale on Ticketmaster.

Calvin Harris, Lorde, Jack Harlow, KYGO, Oliver Tree, Charli XCX, Alessia Cara, Shaggy and Tai Verdes are part of the 2022 Life Is Beautiful music festival’s star-studded lineup. Tickets for the Las Vegas event go on sale this Friday, March 18, at 10 a.m. PT.

