Music notes: Silk Sonic, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Sia, BTS and Jessie J

Silk Sonic‘s debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, is officially RIAA-certified Platinum. The duo released the album last November, which swept the 64th annual Grammy Awards. The album is led by their twice Platinum single, “Leave The Door Open.”

Adele is celebrating her latest milestone — the music video for “Hello” has surpassed 3 billion views! “Hello from the other side, you must’ve watched THREE BILLION times,” her team celebrated on Instagram, sharing several behind-the-scenes snaps of the video.

Ed Sheeran often speaks of his Irish roots and now he’ll embrace them as the official headliner of the Spirit of Ireland Gala in New York City. The gala, now celebrating its 50th anniversary, is put on by NYC’s Irish Arts Center. The event will be held October 20 at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers.

The Lullaby Renditions of Sia album comes out September 2, which features the powerhouse Australian singer singing lullaby versions of her songs. Among the 12 tracks are “Cheap Thrills,” “Chandelier,” “Elastic Heart” and “Titanium.” She released the music video for “Cheap Thrills” so you can get a taste of the upcoming lullaby album as part of the global brand Rockabye Baby.

﻿BTS﻿’ ﻿RM﻿ is coming out with a photography book, titled Me, Myself, and RM: Entirety. BTS announced the new project on Twitter and teased samples of some of the pages. A release date is forthcoming.

﻿﻿It’s been nine months since ﻿Jessie J﻿ suffered a miscarriage, and the singer is letting fans know how she’s coping. The “Bang Bang” singer revealed she’s wanted to be a mom since she was 16 and said, “Wanting my life in that way to look completely different to what it looks like right now just overwhelms me.” She adds it’s both “healthy and normal” to grieve and encouraged fans to be kinder to themselves.

