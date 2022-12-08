Music notes: Taylor Swift, Cardi B, BTS and Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift will chat with director Martin McDonagh in Variety‘s upcoming Directors on Directors series on Monday. McDonagh directed The Banshees of Inisherin, while we know “All Too Well” what directing experience Taylor has. The interview goes live Monday at 11 a.m. PT.

Speaking of Taylor, she told fans on her Instagram Story that she was dreaming of the “All Too Well” short film for over a decade, revealing, “The first seeds of this short film were planted over 10 years ago.” She added of making the movie, “I loved every second of it and I will always remember it. All. Too. Well.”

And one more Taylor story: her song “It’s Nice to Have a Friend” was used during the red carpet premiere of the new horror film M3GAN. Billboard reports a bunch of girls dressed as the murderous doll danced to Taylor’s song, which is off her Lover album.

Cardi B told her fans not to get Brazilian butt-lifts, which are taking off as the latest plastic surgery trend. “When it comes to BBLs, if y’all want advice from me, before you get your BBL done you have to make sure your blood levels are alright,” she directed. “If a doctor says your blood levels are too low or you have diabetes or whatever, don’t do it!”

﻿BTS﻿’ ﻿V﻿ released a concept film titled Me Myself and V, ‘Veautiful Days’ in which he imagines what he’d be like across past eras and plays with the type of film that was available at the time. This is to promote his forthcoming photography book, but a release date hasn’t been announced.

﻿Jeff Goldblum ﻿is joining the ﻿Wicked ﻿movie adaptation, as is ﻿Michelle Yeoh﻿, reports E! News. They’ll respectively star alongside ﻿Ariana Grande﻿’s Glinda as the titular Wizard of Oz and Madame Morrible. The movie is slated for a 2024 release.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.