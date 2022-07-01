Music notes: Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Britney Spears, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Ava Max and Harry Styles

The dresses Taylor Swift wore when performing “willow” and “Mean” at the Grammy Awards are now on display at the Grammy Museum. Billboard reports it’s part of the “Women in Country” exhibit. A replica of the “willow” cabin is also on display.

Dua Lipa teamed up with Puma once more and has a new drop coming soon! She shared a teaser on Instagram of her sitting in a giant Puma purse while sticking out her new pink and silver sneakers. A release date is forthcoming.

Britney Spears‘ father finally addressed reports he bugged her bedroom during her conservatorship. TMZ reports he denies the accusations and said in a filing, “I never conducted or authorized any surveillance of Britney’s bedroom at any time, including during the conservatorship.”

We know where Joe Jonas stands on the pineapple on pizza debate. On Instagram, he took a “which pizza topping are you?” quiz and got pineapple. “AWWWW HELLLLLL NO,” he wrote. Andy Grammer concurred via his Instagram Stories, writing, “Joe Jonas gets it.”

Nick Jonas has scored a starring role on the buddy comedy Foreign Relations. Deadline reports he’ll star opposite of Top Gun‘s Glen Powell.

﻿Ava Max ﻿is counting down the days until she releases Diamonds & Dancefloors, her new album. She revealed on her Instagram Story she held an album-themed brunch on Thursday where she played her album for a select group of people. Diamonds & Dancefloors ﻿arrives October 14.

A woman’s awkward Harry Styles story is going viral on TikTok. Basically she met him at an SNL after-party in 2019, but her friend upstaged her. Her friend was wearing a pink jumpsuit and told Harry she dressed up for him, to which the woman screamed that she also dressed for him. Harry was a gentleman and told the TikToker, “You also look amazing.”

