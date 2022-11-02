Music notes: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Adam Lambert, Justin Bieber and more

Taylor Swift revealed at least one song she’ll definitely perform during her Eras Tour, her 2017 track “Delicate.” A fan begged Taylor on TikTok to include it on the set list, and she wrote back with an affirmative, “Done.” Apparently fans scream “1, 2, 3, let’s go, b****!” between the song’s intro and the opening verse.

﻿Justin Bieber ﻿and wife ﻿Hailey Bieber ﻿added a new member to their family — a puppy named ﻿Piggy Lou. Justin showed off the new pup when sharing photos of his Halloween costume. Hailey later took to her Instagram Story to reveal Piggy is her dog Oscar‘s “new baby sister.”

Speaking of Hailey, she made waves when she posed with Selena Gomez for a photo last month. Selena, who dated Justin until 2018, told Vulture the two posing together was “not a big deal” and “not even a thing.” Both have made it clear they are done with fans who are still mad Selena and Justin broke up.

Jennifer Lopez stars in Coach’s new holiday campaign “Feel the Wonder.” She also helped introduce the luxury brand’s first virtual shopping destination, which operates as an immersive experience.

After lavishing Lil Nas X with praise, Adam Lambert revealed he invited him to his famous Halloween party — and he showed up! The pair, who have openly spoken about their respect and admiration for one another, posed together for photos.

﻿Maroon 5﻿’s “One More Night” has surpassed 1 billion YouTube views, making it their third video to hit that number, behind “Sugar” and “Girls Like You.”

The nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards will be announced Tuesday, November 15, at 12 p.m. ET. Nominees for all 91 categories will be announced and the event will be streamed on the official Grammy website, as well as its social media accounts. Presenters will be revealed shortly.

