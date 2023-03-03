Music notes: Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake and more

Taylor Swift is pulling back the purple curtain on her “Lavender Haze” video. She released a behind-the-scenes peek into how the music video – which she wrote and directed – came together.

Justin Timberlake is showing his wife, Jessica Biel, some love and appreciation on her birthday. He posted a series of photos on his Instagram, writing in part, “Let me tell y’all about this human… she is the most bad***, most graceful, most gorgeous DREAM of a partner I could have ever wished for.” Jessica turned 41 on Friday.

Lizzo lip-synced over an old Selena Gomez interview for a TikTok video debuting her new blue hair. Lizzo showed off her blue highlights while mouthing along to the 2007 clip, in which Selena tells reporters, “I got some blue going on! … I don’t know, I like a little edge, a little pop in my hair, so I wanted to add something different, especially for the Teen Vogue party.” Selena saw the post and commented with a blue heart emoji.

And speaking of blue, Bebe Rexha told ET Canada the music video for “I’m Good (Blue)” had her feeling a little green. “The funny story about the music video for ‘I’m Good’ is we shot the video on a boat in Ibiza. And it was so windy that the boat was rocking so much that everybody on that boat [got sick],” she said. They all managed to pull it together to finish shooting so that in the final product “you could never tell,” Bebe said.

