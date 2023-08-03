Music notes: Taylor Swift, Lizzo and more

We know Taylor Swift doled out around $55 million in bonuses to her tour crew — including $100,000 to each of her truck drivers — and as you might expect, she really went above and beyond. Mike Scherkenbach, who runs the concert transportation company Shomotion, tells Rolling Stone Taylor’s bonus is nearly 10 times the norm for an artist of her stature and a “life-changing” amount for some drivers.

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander is reportedly in trouble with the law again. According to TMZ, he was arrested for stalking. He was booked into a Tennessee jail Wednesday morning and is currently being held in lieu of $50,000 bond. Alexander was previously arrested for attempting to crash Britney’s wedding to current husband Sam Asghari in 2022.

The fallout continues for Lizzo following a sexual harassment lawsuit brought against her by three of her former dancers. Billboard reports that according to Crowdtangle, the singer lost 154,800 Instagram followers since the news broke on Tuesday, August 1.

