Music notes: Taylor Swift, Paul Russell and more

Hoping to snag a Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce couples costume this Halloween? You better act fast. TMZ reports that Traylor costumes have already sold out on the Halloween site 3 Wishes. The duo costume is reportedly their second-fastest-selling product ever, following their Tiger King costume in 2020. 3 Wishes says they expect to restock the Traylor costumes on October 16.

Paul Russell, known for his viral smash “Lil Boo Thang,” has hit number one on Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart. The song, which blew up on TikTok, interpolates the 1977 classic “Best of My Love” by The Emotions.

Kim Petras partied at New York City club — and Taylor Swift favorite — Zero Bond on Monday night, Page Six reports. The singer took over the club following her sold-out Brooklyn show. She was joined by a bunch of famous pals, including Julia Fox and Tiffany Haddish.

The Jonas Brothers invited their Jonas Dad, Kevin Sr., up onstage with them at their Nashville show Monday night. He joined them to sing the Eagles‘ 1973 hit “Desperado” and showed off some impressive pipes of his own.

