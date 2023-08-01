Music notes: Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and more

Happy salt-air-and-the-rust-on-your-door month to all Swifties who celebrate. Taylor Swift joined in on the festivities surrounding her 2020 folklore track “august” on, fittingly, Tuesday, August 1. Swift tweeted, “get in the car it’s august”; it received over 1 million likes in just a few hours. Her frequent collaborator and producer on the track, Jack Antonoff, replied with a tweet of his own. “august heads unite,” Antonoff wrote.

Selena Gomez is in her “celebrating her friends” era. The singer shared photos on Instagram Monday from her friend’s recent bachelorette party. “My sweet girl @connarfranklin I’m so proud to know you,” she captioned the post. “So happy to spend a weekend celebrating the future with all these amazing women!”

Nick Jonas posted a series of Instagram photos recapping his month of July, including some adorable vacation photos with wife Priyanka Chopra and their baby girl, Malti. “July was a movie,” he captioned it, along with a red heart emoji.

Madonna shared photos from the Beyoncé concert on Sunday, which she attended with three of her daughters — 17-year-old Mercy and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere. “Thank you Queen B for you magnificent show!” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “My daughters were enthralled. We love you!” Madonna also included a pic backstage with Beyoncé and her youngest daughter, 5-year-old Rumi.

And speaking of Beyoncé, Tori Kelly received flowers from Bey following her recent hospital stay. Tori, who’s now home from the hospital, revealed the sweet gift on Instagram Tuesday.

