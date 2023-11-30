Music notes (Taylor’s Version): Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and more

Queens supporting queens. Taylor Swift arrived in style to support Beyoncé at the London premiere of her new concert movie, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, on Thursday. She walked the red carpet in a shimmering silver gown to fit the event’s upscale opulence theme. Beyoncé showed support for Taylor in October when she attended the premiere of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.

Jack Antonoff sent Swifties’ minds spinning Wednesday when he posted an Instagram Story that possibly gave new insight into Taylor’s relationship with her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. “you’re losing me is out today,” Jack wrote under a photo of Taylor standing in a kitchen. “written and recorded at home on 12/5/21 right after taylor ate these raisins.” This means that the Midnights track “You’re Losing Me” was written over a year and a half before Joe and Taylor’s split was made public in April 2023. “I gave you all my best me’s, my endless empathy/ And all I did was bleed as I tried to be the bravest soldier,” Taylor sings on the track.

Purring in her lap because she loves her. Taylor famously named her second cat Olivia Benson after the Law & Order: SVU character played by Mariska Hargitay. Now, the actress is returning the love. Mariska recently welcomed a new cat, which she named after one of Taylor’s songs. “Karma is a cat @taylorswift,” Mariska wrote on Instagram. “Meet Karma. My Cat. … #MeAndKarmaVibeLikeThat #AndIKeepMySideOfMyPawClean #KarmaIsACat.”

In other news, Taylor’s BFF Selena Gomez says she loves cooking with her grandparents. “I live with my grandparents so we’re always in the kitchen and we’re always cooking,” Selena said in a video posted to Food Network’s Instagram. “I’m pretty sure I won’t be ordering in, it’s got to be something from home.”

