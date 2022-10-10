Music notes: The Kid LAROI, Bad Bunny, Pink, Britney Spears, Madonna and more

The Kid LAROI will team up with Florida rapper Doechii for a free concert in San Francisco to celebrate the new NBA season on TNT. They are part of a fan festival on October 18, titled the NBA on TNT American Express Road Show, according to a press release. Tickets will be available on the festival’s official website.

﻿Bad Bunny﻿’s album ﻿﻿Un Verano Sin Ti spent its 13th week atop the Billboard 200. It now ties with Drake‘s Views and Disney’s Frozen for spending the most weeks at #1 over the past decade. The albums topped the charts in 2016 and 2014, respectively. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Pink is ready to release her new song “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.” She shared an Instagram photo of her rollerskating and captioned it #NGNDA, which fans suggest means a music video is also on the way. Pink previously shared videos of her kids singing clips of the unreleased track. A release date is forthcoming.

Britney Spears saluted her “Hold Me Closer” collaborator, Elton John, for “giving me the confidence and believing in me to do such a cool song.” She took to Instagram to celebrate the song breaking into the Billboard top 10 and topping the iTunes chart.

Madonna fans think she came out as gay. The singer posted a TikTok video of her trying to throw a pair of pink underwear into a garbage bin, but before doing so, she declared, “If I miss, I’m Gay.” Madonna missed and struck a pose. She didn’t say anything else, leaving fans to wonder if she was being serious.

Sam Smith‘s “Unholy” collab with Kim Petras once again topped the music charts in the United Kingdom after fans streamed it 6.6 million more times, reports Billboard. The song is #2 in the States.

